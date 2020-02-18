Sudan: Gadarif State and Amhara Region Discuss Border Security

Bharidar — Gadarirf state's Security Delegation led by the Governor Maj. Gen. Nasr Eddin Abdel Gayum meet on Monday in Bharidar town with the Government of the Ethiopian Amhara Region Governor Tamasgun Torna, in attendence was the Ethiopian consul in Gadarif.

The meeting discussed means of combatting cross border criminal activities.

The meeting was attended also reviewed procedure and measures on frustrating cattle looting and issues related to hijacking, securing continental road, smuggling of weapons, and drugs trafficking.

The two sides also reviewed question relalted to land use and violations of agricultural lands, illegal immigration, human trafficking and organizing agricultural labor.

The governor of Gadarif affirmed said relations with Ethiopia are eternal and strategic.

For his part Amhara region governor explained that the meeting aimed at strengthening relations with Gadarif and establishing joint development projects and conserving peace and security.