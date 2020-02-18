Sudan: Obeid Mosque Imam Killed

Obeid, Feb 1'7 (SUNA) - Unidentified assailants assassinated an imam and preacher of the mosque of the neighborhood of Al-Salam neighborhood square (5) in Obeid on Monday morning in a brutal accident before dawn prayers.

Police sources said that a group of people attacked the Imam of the Square Mosque (5) in Al-Salam neighborhood, Sheikh Abdullatif Ismail, shortly before Fajr Prayer.

General -Police, Brig. Mohammad Ali Abdul-Jaber, Director of the Crimes Department of North Kordofan Police, told SUNA that a suit was filed, at Obeid West police to find out the motives of the accident.