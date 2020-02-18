Zimbabwe: Chinese Couple Reported Missing From Valentine's Day

17 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police say they are investigating a case in which a Chinese couple went missing in Zimbabwe on a Valentine's Day.

According to the police, the couple was last seen in Eastlea, Harare suburb.

"The ZRP is investigating a case involving the missing two Chinese nationals.

"The missing persons, Lei Ding, a male adult agreed 35 and his wife Chilifen, aged 30 years were last seen on 14 February 2020, in Eastlea Harare when they visited a friend who resides in the suburb," say the police statement.

