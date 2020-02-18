Sudan: Forensic Medicine Says Missing Persons Problems Shall Be Solved

Khartoum — The Second Conference of Forensic Mmedicine corporation has insisted on the importance of finding solutions to the issue of missing people in Sudan and assisting their families to reach them.

The conference stressed on the importance of training physicians and assisting cadres on the proper scientific basis of dealing with the respective issues.

The conference launched its activities Monday at Choral hotel and organized by Ministry of Health in Khartoum State.

Head of the conference, Dr. Khalid Mohamed Khalid, addressed the conferees saying that the conference was launched coincided with the seventh conference of Indo Pacific Academy for Forensic Dentistry under slogan (for sake of missing people).

He said that the conference has discussed a number working papers focusing on missing and unknown persons and while the conferees attended lectures on the means to identify unknown pesons.