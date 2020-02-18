Sudan Plays With Libya in Arab Youth Championship On Tuesday

17 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The national youth team is due to play with its Libyan counterpart in the Arab Youth-Under-20 Championship on Tuesday at Riyadh International Stadium in the first round of Group D Competition. The team is working to achieve a positive result and put the first three points in its balance, as it performed a number of exercises before reaching the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The technical staff, led by the French Coach of Algerian origin Mounir Lahbab, reassured of the final touches on the way of playing and the combination that the match would be played with.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

