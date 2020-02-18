Sudan: Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry - Sudan Looks Forward to Strengthen Its Relations With Japan

17 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Al-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz, Monday received the Ambassador of Japan to Sudan, Shinji Urabayashi, on the occasion of the expiry of his assignment to Sudan.

At the meeting the ministry's Undersecretary stressed that Sudan looks forward to strengthen further its relations with Japan in the political, economic and cultural domains.

He also asserted the keenness of Sudan to benefit from the advanced technology of Japan in the industrial, agricultural, health and infrastructures fields.

Ambassador Al-Siddiq has stressed the importance of convening meetings of the joint Sudanese - Japanese political consultation committee and the exchange of visits between the senior officials in the two countries for consolidating the bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation.

He expressed thanks to the Ambassador of Japan for his efforts in strengthen further the relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Ambassador of Japan affirmed that his country gives special attention to its relations with Sudan, indicating that he touched the desire of a number of Japanese companies and businessmen to invest in Sudan after the recent change that took place in the country.

He underscored the importance of the joint political consultation committee in strengthening the relations between Sudan and Japan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency.

