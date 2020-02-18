Angola: AGT Collects AKZ 89 Billion in Mining Sector

Luanda — The General Revenue Administration (AGT) collected, from 2015 to 2019, tax revenues accounted for 89 billion kwanzas, resulting from mining activity in the country.

This taxation comes from companies in the diamond subsector, within the framework of the general and special taxation regime, as a result of the measures outlined by the Government regarding the diamond marketing policy.

According to the chairman of the board of directors of AGT, Cláudio Paulino dos Santos, speaking during the opening speech of the seminar on taxation in the mining sector, 472 companies in the sector that contribute to the tax authorities are currently registered in the database.

"Of these companies, 131 operate in the diamond sector representing almost a third of the universe. It is an added value, since this appears to be an enormous potential for revenue collection for the State ", he said.