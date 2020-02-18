Liberia: Lawmaker Fear for His Life

18 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Winston W. Parley

Bong County Rep. Marvin Cole, one of the key characters allegedly suspected by some officials in an alleged plot to overthrow President George Manneh Weah's government , says the accusation poses an imminent threat to his life.

Rep. Cole and Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor are named in a leaked audio recording believed to contain narratives of suspended Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker as those allegedly suspected by Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill of wanting to overthrow the government.

Madam Walker alleges that the suspicion to overthrow the government comes after Vice President Taylor was given high honor by the Chief Zoe of Bong County.

According to the recording, Madam Walker was angrily explaining her alleged encounter and conversation with senior members of Government at President Weah's Jamaica Resort off the Robertsfield Highway after the delivery of the State of the Nation Address.

Many of the individuals named in the recording have publicly denied their presence at the Resort as at the time of said conversation.

But Rep. Cole who chairs the Bong County chapter of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) told our Bong County Correspondent that the leaked audio is not only intended to damage his high earned reputation, but to threaten he and his family's lives.

The Bong County Electoral District #3 Rep. denies his involvement in the alleged plot to overthrow President Weah, labelling the allegation as malicious that lacks iota of truth.

Rep. Cole clarifies that he has no plan and will never think of overthrowing the President.

Cole argues that he fought for President Weah to become president, saying he will never plan to overthrow President Weah.

The Bong County lawmaker warns that the accusation has the potential to turn away investors from Liberia, and it sends a very bad signal of insecurity and mistrust in the government.

In the recording, Madam Walker is heard accusing Minister McGill as saying: "Marvin Cole and Jewel Howard - Taylor want to overthrow our government."

