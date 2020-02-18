Liberia: Koijee Wants Officials Investigated

In the midst of gasoline shortage here, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee calls on President George MannehWeah's government to investigate and bring to book all those responsible for the government's problems, especially the shortage of petroleum on the market.

"We all also extend thanks to the students community for exercising restraint during this process, but we are calling on national government to bring to book all those officials who continue to bring unexpected embarrassment to our country," Koijee said on Sunday evening, 16 February.

Speaking at the 198th anniversary celebration of the Monrovia Day in the theater of the Monrovia City Hall, Mayor Koijee said he is cognizant of the hard economic situation in the country due to the petroleum shortage which has impeded economic activities.

He however expresses appreciation to the government of Sierra Leone and petroleum importers for their support in reducing the stress.In his address, Koijee cites achievements made by his administration, challenges encountered and plans for the upcoming year.

He narrates that in 2019, the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) formulated seven administrative policies, some of which include the Amendment of Human Resource Manual, the Internal Audit Policy Manual, the Procurement Manual, and the Financial Manual, among others.

He points out that with the help of international financial reporting standards, the MCC has enhanced reforms in public financial management by expanding the revenue section of the institution for the establishment of the revenue department for the increase of revenue generation through an improved service delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Giving the overview of the celebration, MCC staff Lawrence Flomo says Monrovia Day celebration is in fulfillment of Ordinance 4 which declares February 16 of each year as a holiday in the city of Monrovia to be observed by citizens and residents of Monrovia.

"Our gathering here is to celebrate this historic day, and the purpose of this celebration is [to] create awareness, to preach the message of peace and tranquility among residents of Monrovia and the country at large," Mr. Flomo explains.

For his part, ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia Mr. BabatundeAjisomo praises the City Government for the high level of work being done, and the awareness carried to provide education for citizens.

He notes that all of the foreign embassies are here in Monrovia, and therefore it is a pleasure for them to be part of this celebration.

"We are pleased with your achievement, and we want to urge you to do more," he says, assuring that the international community will do what it can do to support the great council.