Somalia: 13 Alshabaab Militants Killed in Lower Shabelle by Danab Forces

18 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Newly recruited HirShabelle State Police personnel demonstrate skills during a passing out ceremony to mark the completion of training in Jowhar, Somalia on 29 August 2019. AMISOM Photo

Danab forces have least 13 militants of Somali-based al-Shabab and several others wounded in a military operation against the group in lower Shabelle region on Monday, an official said.

Somalia's specially-trained forces known as Danab conducted a military operation at al-Shabaab facilities near the town of Leego, located in the northwest of the capital Mogadishu, according to Somali military radio.

Ismail Abdimalik Malin, a senior military commander in the region said they conducted an operation against terrorist group al-Shabaab that killed 13 militants and wounded several others."

The operation came days after some special forces units which were trained in Turkey returned to the country.

Gen. Adawa Yusuf Rage, a Somali armed forces commander, said: "I want to thank our Turkish brothers for their help to train these special forces, this unit will help us fight against al-Shabaab."

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.