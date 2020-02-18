Somalia: 13 Alshabaab Militants Killed in Lower Shabelle by Danab Forces

Newly recruited HirShabelle State Police personnel demonstrate skills during a passing out ceremony to mark the completion of training in Jowhar, Somalia on 29 August 2019. AMISOM Photo

Danab forces have least 13 militants of Somali-based al-Shabab and several others wounded in a military operation against the group in lower Shabelle region on Monday, an official said.

Somalia's specially-trained forces known as Danab conducted a military operation at al-Shabaab facilities near the town of Leego, located in the northwest of the capital Mogadishu, according to Somali military radio.

Ismail Abdimalik Malin, a senior military commander in the region said they conducted an operation against terrorist group al-Shabaab that killed 13 militants and wounded several others."

The operation came days after some special forces units which were trained in Turkey returned to the country.

Gen. Adawa Yusuf Rage, a Somali armed forces commander, said: "I want to thank our Turkish brothers for their help to train these special forces, this unit will help us fight against al-Shabaab."