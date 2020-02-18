South Africa: Let's Not Fear Artificial Intelligence, Let's Embrace It

opinion

Why is there so much fear around the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence? Partly, it's because of the narrative that robots are taking over. They are (sort of), but let's not be scared by that.

Amid the worldwide panic over the coronavirus outbreak, an important breakthrough in the health sector happened last week that might have gone unnoticed. It was announced that a drug to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) was created entirely by artificial intelligence (AI). OCD, an anxiety condition in which people have recurring, unwanted thoughts, ideas or sensations (obsessions), that make them want to do something repetitively, is among the underrated mental ailments affecting human beings.

In an unprecedented move last week, the first non-man-made drug molecule produced by Japan's Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Exscientia in the UK is being tested in humans. Where a typical drug would take five years to develop, this was completed in just 12 months - a remarkable feat that could prove to be a game-changer for the pharmaceutical industry.

The drug was created by using a set of steps, which AI was able to work through faster than any human could. Leading AI company Exscientia's chief executive, Andrew Hopkins, explained that...