Africa Must Co-Ordinate a Continental Response to Coronavirus and Evacuate Its Citizens From China

17 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mickey Adney

Life has become very difficult in the quarantined cities of China, and especially so for Africans living and studying there on a limited budget, as food prices shoot through the roof and mobility is restricted.

I am a Ghanain studying in Wuhan, China. The city of Wuhan and surrounding cities in the Hubei province have been locked down. Wuhan is now a quarantined ghost city as public transport is shut down with most stores and supermarkets closed. The cost of some food products has increased tenfold. The shooting up of prices is making life even more difficult for the nationals of African countries currently in Wuhan.

With Wuhan declared a code red zone, Africans in the city are at high risk of contracting the deadly Covid-19. The fatality rate from this coronavirus is at 2.5% in Wuhan, the highest rate of any city affected. Also, the lockdown of the city and the fear of being infected by the virus is affecting the mental and emotional health of African citizens and students in the city.

There are over 5,000 Africans currently in Wuhan, with most of them running short of cash and other basic necessities such as food and medical supplies....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.