Africa Must Co-Ordinate a Continental Response to Coronavirus and Evacuate Its Citizens From China

opinion

Life has become very difficult in the quarantined cities of China, and especially so for Africans living and studying there on a limited budget, as food prices shoot through the roof and mobility is restricted.

I am a Ghanain studying in Wuhan, China. The city of Wuhan and surrounding cities in the Hubei province have been locked down. Wuhan is now a quarantined ghost city as public transport is shut down with most stores and supermarkets closed. The cost of some food products has increased tenfold. The shooting up of prices is making life even more difficult for the nationals of African countries currently in Wuhan.

With Wuhan declared a code red zone, Africans in the city are at high risk of contracting the deadly Covid-19. The fatality rate from this coronavirus is at 2.5% in Wuhan, the highest rate of any city affected. Also, the lockdown of the city and the fear of being infected by the virus is affecting the mental and emotional health of African citizens and students in the city.

There are over 5,000 Africans currently in Wuhan, with most of them running short of cash and other basic necessities such as food and medical supplies....