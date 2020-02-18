Zimbabwe: Conflict Tarnishes Treason Acquittal of Top MDC Figure

18 February 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Mercy Mujuru in Masvingo

Masvingo — FIVE Zimbabweans, including a councillor, are to appear in court following the skirmishes that marred the acquittal of opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) vice-chairman, Job Sikhala, on treason charges.

Law enforcers allege the individuals damaged a police vehicle and destroyed property when Sikhala appeared at the High Court in the ancient town of Masvingo last Friday.

Police arrested the suspects, including Godfrey Kurauone, the MDC councillor for Masvingo Central, on Sunday.

His co-accused are Peter Chigamba, Kissmaker Mapote, Daniel Mberikunashe and Olivia Tobaiwa.

They have been charged with malicious damage to property under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers alleged that they threw stones at a police vehicle and damaged windows at some retail shops during the court appearance of Sikhala, who is also a legislator of Zengeza West in the capital Harare.

The appearance was marred by tensions with law enforcement agents firing teargas canisters to disperse people who had gathered outside the courthouse to follow proceedings.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has secured the release of the suspects.

They are to appear in court by way of summons.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze, last Friday acquitted Sikhala on charges of plotting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

The outspoken Sikhala was arrested in July last year following a political rally he addressed in the mining town of Bikita in Masvingo Province.

He was alleged to have declared MDC would have removed Mnangagwa from power before the next elections.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.