South Africa: Eskom Is in a Death Spiral, So It's Time to Change the Energy Ballgame

18 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mark Swilling

The time has come to speak truth to power - power generated by renewables. Coal is dead, the nuclear lobby is trolling for all it's worth and State Capture has gutted Eskom.

The Eskom ballgame has changed. The new CEO, André de Ruyter, is unafraid to tell the truth about the real state of our dilapidated fleet of power stations and the failures of our new ones. Cosatu is stepping up to the plate with some very interesting proposals, which the president and Minister Pravin Gordhan have broadly supported.

As he set out to do, Gordhan is giving De Ruyter the space to fix the country's power utility. And true to form, Minister Gwede Mantashe did a "Mantashe" by throwing the cat in among the pigeons at the start of the Mining Indaba by coming out in support of self-generation and the idea of an "Eskom 2.0".

Everyone seems to agree that if Eskom goes down, the South African economy goes down. What most do not seem to realise is that it is no longer a matter of "if" - it is already happening. Just look at our poor economic performance and then connect the dots back to Eskom. The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.