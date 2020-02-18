Nigeria: Julius Berger Vows to Complete 2nd Niger Bridge in 2022

18 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The engineering construction contractor handling the 2nd Niger Bridge project, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., recently pledged to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, that the entire project would be completed by February 2022.

The Julius Berger Project Manager for the works, Engr. Friedrich Wieser, gave the assurance last Tuesday when the Minister paid an inspection visit to the 2nd Niger Bridge project site at the Anambra axis of the of the ongoing works on the Bridge and its ancillary roads.

Speaking on available resources and logistical efficiencies deployed for the timely and successful completion of the project, Engr. Wieser said Julius Berger has mobilised 1,300 workers and 425 equipment to site to effect project delivery as scheduled.

Wieser said,"The Bridge is being designed in line with applicable standard. We already have 1,300 workers working on this project and 425 equipment are on the project site." He informed the Honourable Minister that work on the project had reached 33 per cent to completion. "We're currently doing sand filling of a 7km access road to the bridge and it will be completed by September this year. The entire project would be completed in February 2022. For now, we have no challenges."

In response to Engr. Wieser's presentation, Fashola said the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge project as scheduled was a top priority agenda to the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Fashola described the bridge as "... a missed opportunity of the past that has become today's responsibility" adding that "This is a front and centre project for Mr. President to improve infrastructure to develop the economy."Also on the Minister's team for the inspection visit was the Controller of Works, Mr. Adeyemo Ajani and other high ranking ministry officials. Members of the media also attended the event.

