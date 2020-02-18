Nigeria: Herdsmen Are Terrorists - Biafra Group

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, condemned the alleged killings of innocent people in Delta State by Miyetti Alllah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, saying the only thriving and booming industry in the present administration is terrorism industry by herdsmen.

IPOB also said with what the MACBAN is currently doing in Delta State, only the actions of IPOB and its leader's counsel will save the people from being slaughtered like fowls in the state.

In a statement by IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group, while commending the bravery of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, in condemning the alleged Nigerian Army involvement in the killing, asked him not to relent in saving his people by encouraging them on the need for self defence.

IPOB said: "What is unfolding before our very eyes today in Nigeria, with soldiers working hand in hand with known terrorists and Miyetti Allah bandits to broaden the theatre of endless cycle of slaughter and mayhem especially in Biafraland, particularly with recent killings in Delta State is confirmation that only the action of IPOB and the divine words of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can save the people.

"Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's brave condemnation of Nigerian Army's involvement in the orgy of violence unleashed by five different terror groups against innocent populations, should drive home the importance of survivors of these premeditated slaughter of the defenseless to coalesce around IPOB's message of freedom as the only way out of the present trouble in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

"It is now as clear as broad daylight that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been right all along and those that mischievously accused him of hate speech are themselves the beneficiaries of the booming terror industry in Nigeria."

Condemning the killings by herdsmen, IPOB said the accuracy with which its leader, Mazi Kanu predicted the actions of the herdsmen and their alleged sponsors is something to be appreciated.

and people should take drastic action to defend themselves before they are totally wiped out by the killer herdsmen.

"In 2014, before the murderous tendencies of Miyetti Allah was unleashed on hapless Nigerians, way before bandits, foreign fighters, ISWAP, Ansaru, Al-Qaeda in the Mahgreb descended on innocent citizens with the fury of a Biblical plague; way before the emergence of the roundly hopeless and despotic present regime, our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said it live on air during his radio broadcast of 6th February, 2014 on Radio Biafra that: "Fulani herdsmen will be armed and encouraged to slaughter us with impunity and their masters will protect them."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

IPOB regretted very that in spite its leaders revelations of the alleged devilish activities and plans of the MACBAN and other sponsored terrorist groups, the devil has blinded most people with pettiness, envy and jealousy to appreciate and embrace his message of redemption hence the endless vicious cycle of violence.

"It was precisely because of this reason that our leader called for mass resistance against the invading hordes from the Sahel. Those political harlots who were against the formation of Biafra Security Service, BSS are today calling for a toothless regional defence force so their voice will also be heard as part of the ongoing debate on restructuring not that they are sincere.

"They have woken up from their serial betrayal of their people to realise the inevitability of their own conquest and that of their land.The US government and her law makers will now pay more attention to all IPOB submissions following this confirmation by Governor Okowa."