North Africa: Tunisia Reiterates Its Commitment to AMU As an Irreversible Choice

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has reaffirmed its commitment to pursue joint efforts with the Maghreb States to revitalise the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU) institutions and its structures, meet the growing challenges and respond to the expectations and aspirations of the peoples in terms of complementarity, stability and progress.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, on the 31st anniversary of the creation of the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU), Tunisia reiterates its "constant" attachment to this Maghreb edifice as an "irreversible strategic choice" to meet the many challenges facing the region.

The AMU was created on February 17, 1989 in Marrakech, Morocco.