Mauritius to Set Up a Road Safety Observatory

18 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A National Road Safety Observatory, to serve as a Centre of Excellence for road safety in Mauritius, would be set up by the Ministry of Land Transport and Light Rail in collaboration with the University of Mauritius. The Observatory is in line with the 2016-2025 National Road Safety Strategy for Mauritius.

The Road Safety Observatory would be responsible for coordinating data collection, monitoring, reporting, delivering training and leading research in road safety.

It is recalled that a Road Safety Strategy for Mauritius covering the period 2016-2025 was elaborated in 2016. One of the overriding objectives of the Strategy is to achieve a 50% reduction in the number of killed and serious injury crashes by the year 2025.

Moreover, actions to improve safety on roads in Mauritius are outlined in the document. Ten strategic fields of action have been defined, namely: the setting up of a Research and Development Programme; the improvement of Safety Standards of the road infrastructure; the reorganisation of the roadworthiness control of vehicles; the setting up an effective communication strategy and the strengthening of the Road Traffic Law and Enforcement.

The other strategic fields include the development of new perspectives for delivering Road Safety Education, the re-engineering of the Driving Licensing Scheme, the provision of post-crash trauma care and medical fitness to drive, the reduction of accident costs and the setting up of a Road Safety Academy.

