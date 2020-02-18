Mauritius: Pre-Budget 2020 2021 Consultations - Stakeholders Invited to Submit Proposals

18 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

In the context of the forthcoming National Budget 2020/2021, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development is inviting proposals from Business and Trade Associations, Professional Bodies, Trade Unions, Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders.

The National Budget 2020/2021 will set in motion the Government Programme 2020-2024 Towards an Inclusive, High Income and Green Mauritius: Forging Ahead Together, presented by the President of the Republic, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, on 24 January 2020.

The Budget will also focus on raising the quality of life for all, lifting the standard of living of the vulnerable groups and securing a safe society.

Proposals are to be submitted to the Financial Secretary at latest by Monday 23 March 2020 on the following address: Secretariat of the Financial Secretary, Government House, Port Louis; or by e-mail: prebudget@govmu.org.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.