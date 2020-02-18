Mauritius: Pre-Budget 2020 2021 Consultations - Stakeholders Invited to Submit Proposals

press release

In the context of the forthcoming National Budget 2020/2021, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development is inviting proposals from Business and Trade Associations, Professional Bodies, Trade Unions, Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders.

The National Budget 2020/2021 will set in motion the Government Programme 2020-2024 Towards an Inclusive, High Income and Green Mauritius: Forging Ahead Together, presented by the President of the Republic, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, on 24 January 2020.

The Budget will also focus on raising the quality of life for all, lifting the standard of living of the vulnerable groups and securing a safe society.

Proposals are to be submitted to the Financial Secretary at latest by Monday 23 March 2020 on the following address: Secretariat of the Financial Secretary, Government House, Port Louis; or by e-mail: prebudget@govmu.org.