Nigeria: Bayelsa Violence - Police Extend Curfew Until Sunday

18 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Bayelsa State Police Command has extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr. Uche Anozia, announced this yesterday while briefing reporters at the Command's Headquarters in Yenagoa, the state capital.

This followed a three-day curfew earlier imposed by the police as a result of the violent protest that erupted in the state.

The violence was the aftermath of the Supreme Court Judgment, which sacked Mr. David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor-elect in the state on Thursday last week.

Briefing reporters, the police commissioner explained that the command reviewed the security situation in the state.

He noted that after credible intelligence, they decided to extend the curfew but reviewed the time.

Anozia said, "In light of credible intelligence available to the command viz-a-viz the prevailing security situation in Bayelsa State, the command has deemed it necessary to review and extend the curfew to Sunday, 23 February 2020, with effect from today the 17 February 2020, from the hours of 10pm to 6am."

"Members of the public are advised to remain indoors as security agents will be out to arrest anyone who violates the curfew and such outlaws will be prosecuted," he warned.

