Ethiopia: Reformation With Smiles

15 February 2020
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi and Solomon Areda, vice president of the Supreme Court, share a smile during a seminar held at the Intercontinental Hotel on February 14, 2020. A monthly seminar organised by the Supreme Court, this time it was themed, "Constitutionalism and the Role of Courts in Democracy," with Alemayehu G. Mariam, a political science professor at California State University and board chair of the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund, appearing as a guest speaker.

Chief Justice Meaza opened the seminar by highlighting efforts in strengthening the judiciary as well as administrative processes. To the latter end, she pointed out the 90,000 files that were closed at the federal courts in the first half of the current fiscal year.

Under the Law & Justice Advisory Council, which is composed of 15 law professionals, the Chief Justice has also overseen the drafting of legal frameworks and the amendment of administrative and service procedures with the aim of reforming the justice system. Despite the reform efforts and the initial enthusiasm following the nomination of Meaza as Chief Justice, the judiciary still faces questions of partiality to and independence from the executive.

Alemayehu, an outspoken critic of the administrations preceding that of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), especially that of the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, took the stage after Meaza to discuss courts' role in democracy building, mostly using the experience of the United States. "America's judicial system is a good example for any country to follow," he stressed, pointing out the hierarchical relationship between the lower and higher courts in the United States before he left the stage for an open discussion.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Fortune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.