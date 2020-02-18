Namibia: Night Cricket Bash for Juniors

A junior cricket competition, the Night Cricket Bash was launched for the second year on Friday after a successful introduction in 2019.

The competition is being sponsored by a benevolent parent, Ramsay McDonald, who said he wanted to provide more opportunities for young cricketers.

"The aim is to give the youth an opportunity to play the game, because the school league is woefully inadequate. They only play in the third term, and now they are just playing in the nets, so we need to get matches going for them," he said.

The competition, which involves four teams, is being organised by Dickson Vambe, the director of Namspire Sport, and McDonald said he was doing a great job.

"Dickson has been the driver of the project in everything he does. We started the league last year and it went very well. The boys learn about what it means to play sport, about respect and encouragement."

Addressing the boys, McDonald quoted Winston Churchill about the virtues of courage.

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal - it is the courage to continue that counts, William Churchill said, and that sums up cricket - you've got to try and try again, because cricket is a great leveller."

He added that it was a great opportunity for the children.

"My dad always said luck happens when preparation meets opportunity and that has become my motto in life. This is what the tournament is all about, to give you the opportunity to play, and to improve your skills."

"Thanks to the umpires, scorers, groundsmen and coaches and thanks Dixon for a fantastic effort - I'm sure cricket is the sport of the future," he added.

One of the organisers, Trevor Britten, encouraged the boys to live out their dreams.

"It's now an exciting time to be involved in cricket and you could be playing international cricket in a few years time - think about those dreams, live those dreams and enjoy it," he said.

The teams competing in the competition are the Hochland Cardinals, the Etosha Giants, the Kalahari Lions and the Omatako Rebels.

In the first match on Friday night, the Hochland Cardinals beat the Etosha Giants by 10 wickets on the Duckworth Lewis method.

In a rain-reduced match the Giants scored 88 for five wickets off 18 overs, while the Cardinals scored 59 without loss off 6,3 overs.

Cardinals opener Gerhard Janse van Rensburg won the player of the match award after scoring 37 not out off 23 balls.

The competition continues with matches on Wednesday and Friday evenings at Trustco United Park, while the finals are scheduled for 13 March.