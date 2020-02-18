Ghana: 21 Suspected Secessionists Nabbed

Ho — Twenty-one militants, including a woman believed to be members of the secessionist Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) were picked up from their training camp in the Fievu forest, near Dzodze, by military personnel yesterday.

This was in a pre-dawn operation carried out by officers and men of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Ho.

The Commanding Officer of the regiment, Lt Col B.B. Pantoah, who managed to locate the spot with cellular phone service signal disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times on phone.

He said that the swoop on the training camp of the secessionists by the soldiers followed a tip-off and intelligence gathering.

According to the commanding officer, one of the two suspects who escaped was re-arrested adding "We are seriously hunting for the remaining fugitives."

Lt Col Pantoah explained that the operation was still ongoing at the time of going to press, adding that it was too early to disclose the identities of the secessionists.

He said that the soldiers descended on the heavily physical training camp of the militants in the jungle near the border at about 1.00 a.m. and laid siege there until 4.00a.m. during which the suspects were nabbed.

Lt Col Pantoah disclosed that those arrested would be airlifted to Accra for screening.

According to him, no weapons were retrieved from the camp, saying "we believed that they had been at the camp for barely a week, which is too early for them to be introduced to offensive weapons," he said, adding that only their cooking utensils were found at the camp.

Lt Col Pantoah warned that any group or individual whose unruly conduct undermined the security of the country would suffer swift and ruthless consequences.