Ghana: Over 500 Entries Received for Ghana Beverage Awards

Over 500 nominations have been received for the 2019 Ghana Beverage Awards aimed at recognising outstanding beverage companies excelling in their various specialties.

To this end, the Ghana Beverage Awards Committee has officially closed nominations to the general public and all beverage companies ahead of the Awards event in March 2020.

The nominations which opened on December 12, 2019, offered both the public and beverage companies the opportunity to nominate both beverages and companies for awards in different categories.

Under the theme "Inspiring Excellence in Ghana's Beverage Industry"the awards will promote both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in the awards scheme.

Speaking after the close of nominations, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance (GMA), Mr Ernest Boateng said "We have received over 500 nominations from both the public and the beverage industries at the close of the nomination period. This shows an increase compared to the nominations we received last year. We can see the interest and growth being experienced by the Awards Scheme both from the general public and potential winners," he revealed.

He said in a lead up to this year's awards, a beverage industry tour will be organised for the GBA board to visit all nominated industries to familiarise with their work and practices.

"This initiative is one of the activities which have been introduced leading up to the 2019 Awards Night. The tour will be held in the last week of February," he said.

This year, GBA has introduced two new categories; Local Beverage Advertisement of the Year and International Liqueur of the Year.

The addition of the new categories is to acknowledge feedback from stakeholders, particularly consumers who have been instrumental in the nominations phase.

The Local Beverage Advert of the Year Award goes to the brand in the year under review that is enjoying massive public appeal with its creative publicity.

The Ghana Beverage Awards is organised by Global Media Alliance.

Supporting partners are the Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Consumer Protection Agency and the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG).