Ghana Draught Assoc. Inaugurated

18 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has inaugurated the Ghana Draught Association (GDA), the 44th sports association under the Authority.

The move satisfies calls by active players of the sport to get a national body in place to promote and develop the game across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi said, draught has become the first traditional sports association to be recognized under the NSA.

"This sport do not only engage elites but one for all and such traditional sports can also win medals for the country, "he stated.

"This is a made in Ghana sport and I'm glad that we are shifting our attention to local sports that has been part of our communities for years," he added.

He charged the executives of GDA to ensure accountability and transparency and abide by their constitution and operate in the confines of the law.

President of GDA, Mr James Obeng Afriyie said they were happy to be recognized finally as a national sport after years of chasing for that recognition.

He said, draught has been around for over 80 years and communities have used the game for recreational purposes but could also be used to win medals for the country.

He said they will be travelling to the USA in April to compete in an international event while other trips to Italy and other countries would be embarked upon.

National Organizer of the GDA, Elton David Antieye Addy called on corporate entities to come on board to support the sport.

The occasion was also used to swear in executives into office with Isaac Asare serving as Secretary, Neequaye Amon George as Vice President, Nana Gyawu as Treasurer while Cecilia Konadu and Priscilla Koranteng are Women's Organizer and Secretary General respectively.

