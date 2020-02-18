Ghana: Immigration Ladies, Samaria Ladies Draw

Immigration Ladies were left disappointed after twice throwing away a lead to draw 2-2 with Samaria Ladies in their Women's Premier League week five duel at the McDan La town Park on Saturday.

Patience Narh poked home the opener in the 27th minute.

Samaria Ladies fetched the equaliser through a 72nd-minute own goal from the head of defender Winifred Donkor.

Substitute Agnes Quaye fired home a long drive from over 40 yards in the 85th minute which went past Rose Teye Baah in post for the home side.

But Salma Jaibril Sai raced from behind to slot past a helpless Neequaye in post for the uniformed ladies.

Red-hot Hasaacas Ladies thrashed Soccer Intellectuals 5-0 with Millot Abena Pokua scoring a hat trick and a goal each from Evelyn Badu and Doris Boaduwaa to complete the demolition that took them to the top of the table.

At the Tema Sports stadium, Lady Strikers returned to winning ways with a 2-0 away win against Halifax Ladies with goals from Arthur Catherine's spot-kick and Gifty Boakye's 32nd minute strike.

At Elmina, Sea Lions were held to a 1-1 draw game by Police Ladies after Gladys Nortey cancelled a Deborah Afriyie goal with a minute left to play.

Prisons Ladies, Ampem Darkoa Ladies were at their devastating best, hitting seven goals past host Supreme Ladies in a 7-1 thriller at the Paa Joe Park with a hat-trick heroine Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, a brace from Akomaa Amankwaa and one each from Tracy Twum and Victoria Osei while Nancy Amoh got the consolation goal for the Kumasi based side.

Skipper Rita Okyere and Abigail Tutuwaa powered Prisons Ladies to a 2-1 win over Ashtown Ladies while Kumasi Sports Academy saw off Fabulous Ladies 2-1 with goals from Sandra Atinga and Benedicta Nana Duku while Agnes Aduako got the consolation for her side.

Northern Ladies and Pearl Pia Ladies settled for a goalless draw game in their game played on Friday.