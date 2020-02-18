Ghana: Commey Is Chairman's Cup Champion

18 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Emmanuel Commey won this year's Ghana Table Tennis Association's (GTTA) Chairman's Cup played at the Accra Tennis Center at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair on Saturday.

He dethroned last year's champion, Ernest Quarcoo Mawutor to walk away with a giant trophy and cash prize of GH¢1,500.

Commey defeated Mawutor 3-2 in the Men's Singles finals to become the new champion as Mawutor settled for the second position and went home with GH¢1,000.

Emmanuel Asante followed in third position while Bernard Joe-Sam settled for the fourth position.

Celia Baah-Danso who retained her title in the female division after beating Eva Adom Amankwah to take home a trophy and a cash prize of GH¢1,000.

Amankwah received GH¢500 for placing second while Cynthia Kwabi and Cecilia Frema came third and fourth in that order.

The Junior boys event was won by Gabo Ibrahim while Emmanuel Yaa- Kyireh won the Junior girls event. They both had GH¢400 and trophies for their efforts.

Speaking after the event, President of the GTTA, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu congratulated the winners and the other players for their efforts.

