Ghana: Sex for Grades - Prof Gyampo , Dr. Butakor Slapped With 6 Months ,4 Months Suspension Respectively

The University of Ghana (UG) yesterday suspended two of its lecturers who were implicated in BBC's controversial Sex for Grades documentary, following completion of hearing on the matter.

Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Butakor are to serve six and four months suspension without pay respectively.

A statement signed and issued by Stella A Amoa, Director of Public Affairs of the university , in Accra yesterday, said the duo were required to undergo training on the UG's Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the university.

"They will be required to receive a positive assessment after the training before resumption of their duties. They are also required to undergo annual assessment for a period of five years", the statement said.

It said the Senior Members' Disciplinary Committee conducted the hearing in line with status 46 (2) of the university of Ghana Statutes, as amended and regulations 15.0 of the code of conduct for academic staff of UG.

"Management has accepted the recommendations of the Senior Members' Disciplinary Committee and has informed Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor accordingly," the statement said.

It assured all " students , faculty, staff, other stakeholders and the public of its commitment to rooting out any acts of misconduct , sexual harassment or any other form of harassment and will not tolerate any such acts among students and employees f the university."

Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor were cited in a BBC documentary titled: "Sex for Grades, Undercover in West African Universities", in which they proposed love to undercover reporters who pretended to be students.

According to the BBC, the documentary followed several reports of sexual misconducts on the part of the two lecturers but Prof. Gyampo rebuffed the "Sex for Grades" allegations and threatened to sue the BBC.

A fact-finding committee set up by the university, chaired by Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo, a retired Supreme Court Judge was tasked to investigate the allegations against the two lecturers.

According to the University, it found evidence that they had contravened the relevant provisions on misconduct in UG Statutes and the Code of Conduct for Academic Senior Members and recommended that the case be referred to the Disciplinary Committee, which has now concluded its hearing.