South Africa/São Tomé and Príncipe: Sao Tome Confirm Details of Bafana Bafana Return Match

18 February 2020
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)
press release

Kick-off is at 15h00.

The first leg, which is the third match of the qualifiers, will be played on Friday, 27 March 2020 at FNB Stadium at 19h30.

Tickets for this encounter are going for R40 each and can be purchased at Computicket, Checkers and Shoprite.

After two rounds of matches, Bafana Bafana are second in Group C with three points, three behind log leaders Ghana. Sudan is third, also with three points, while Sao Tome e Principe are yet to collect points.

After the FNB Stadium clash, South Africa will travel to Sao Tome e Principe for the return leg.

Only the top two teams qualify for the January/February 2021 24-nation African spectacle in Cameroon.

FACT FILE:

Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho is a multi-use stadium in the neighbourhood of Ponta da Mina, southeast of the centre of São Tomé and Príncipe

Located on Avenida das Nações Unidas

The building is classified as a Heritage of Portuguese Influence and Origin

It can hold 6,500 people and the field size is 105 × 68 m

It has artificial turf

STADIUM DETAILS:

The stadium is home to football clubs Andorinha, Sporting Praia Cruz and Sporting São Tomé

Other clubs that play at the stadium include Vitória Riboque, Agrosport and 6 de Setembro

A former club that once played at the stadium is Porto Folha Fede who once played as Porto de São Tomé

The stadium is equipped with floodlights and a scoreboard

The stadium also has a running track, and track events are sometimes held at the venue

History:

The stadium was built around the 1920s as a football field

The building was opened in 1950

It was the first football (soccer) stadium in the nation

The stadium was formerly named Estádio Sarmento Rodrigues

It was renovated in 2002 and expanded in 2003

The Taça Nacional de São Tomé e Príncipe (Santomean Cup) is played here annually

The most recent final was in 2018

The São Tomé and Príncipe Super Cup is also played here, with the most recent match in 2017

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.