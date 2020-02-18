South Africa/São Tomé and Príncipe: Sao Tome Confirm Details of Bafana Bafana Return Match

Kick-off is at 15h00.
The first leg, which is the third match of the qualifiers, will be played on Friday, 27 March 2020 at FNB Stadium at 19h30.
Tickets for this encounter are going for R40 each and can be purchased at Computicket, Checkers and Shoprite.
After two rounds of matches, Bafana Bafana are second in Group C with three points, three behind log leaders Ghana. Sudan is third, also with three points, while Sao Tome e Principe are yet to collect points.
After the FNB Stadium clash, South Africa will travel to Sao Tome e Principe for the return leg.
Only the top two teams qualify for the January/February 2021 24-nation African spectacle in Cameroon.
FACT FILE:
Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho is a multi-use stadium in the neighbourhood of Ponta da Mina, southeast of the centre of São Tomé and Príncipe
Located on Avenida das Nações Unidas
The building is classified as a Heritage of Portuguese Influence and Origin
It can hold 6,500 people and the field size is 105 × 68 m
It has artificial turf
STADIUM DETAILS:
The stadium is home to football clubs Andorinha, Sporting Praia Cruz and Sporting São Tomé
Other clubs that play at the stadium include Vitória Riboque, Agrosport and 6 de Setembro
A former club that once played at the stadium is Porto Folha Fede who once played as Porto de São Tomé
The stadium is equipped with floodlights and a scoreboard
The stadium also has a running track, and track events are sometimes held at the venue
History:
The stadium was built around the 1920s as a football field
The building was opened in 1950
It was the first football (soccer) stadium in the nation
The stadium was formerly named Estádio Sarmento Rodrigues
It was renovated in 2002 and expanded in 2003
The Taça Nacional de São Tomé e Príncipe (Santomean Cup) is played here annually
The most recent final was in 2018
The São Tomé and Príncipe Super Cup is also played here, with the most recent match in 2017