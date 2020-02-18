South Africa/São Tomé and Príncipe: Sao Tome Confirm Details of Bafana Bafana Return Match

press release

Kick-off is at 15h00.

The first leg, which is the third match of the qualifiers, will be played on Friday, 27 March 2020 at FNB Stadium at 19h30.

Tickets for this encounter are going for R40 each and can be purchased at Computicket, Checkers and Shoprite.

After two rounds of matches, Bafana Bafana are second in Group C with three points, three behind log leaders Ghana. Sudan is third, also with three points, while Sao Tome e Principe are yet to collect points.

After the FNB Stadium clash, South Africa will travel to Sao Tome e Principe for the return leg.

Only the top two teams qualify for the January/February 2021 24-nation African spectacle in Cameroon.

FACT FILE:

Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho is a multi-use stadium in the neighbourhood of Ponta da Mina, southeast of the centre of São Tomé and Príncipe

Located on Avenida das Nações Unidas

The building is classified as a Heritage of Portuguese Influence and Origin

It can hold 6,500 people and the field size is 105 × 68 m

It has artificial turf

STADIUM DETAILS:

The stadium is home to football clubs Andorinha, Sporting Praia Cruz and Sporting São Tomé

Other clubs that play at the stadium include Vitória Riboque, Agrosport and 6 de Setembro

A former club that once played at the stadium is Porto Folha Fede who once played as Porto de São Tomé

The stadium is equipped with floodlights and a scoreboard

The stadium also has a running track, and track events are sometimes held at the venue

History:

The stadium was built around the 1920s as a football field

The building was opened in 1950

It was the first football (soccer) stadium in the nation

The stadium was formerly named Estádio Sarmento Rodrigues

It was renovated in 2002 and expanded in 2003

The Taça Nacional de São Tomé e Príncipe (Santomean Cup) is played here annually

The most recent final was in 2018

The São Tomé and Príncipe Super Cup is also played here, with the most recent match in 2017