Ghana: Goil Targets Over 732 Million Litres Sale With RON 95

Goil Company Limited is upbeat that its new higher grade petrol (RON 95), which started selling at the pumps yesterday, would drive the company's total fuel sales beyond the 732 million litre target, set for the year.

The Head of Fuel Marketing, Marcus Deo Dake, said the superior quality of the new product and its sale at no extra cost would make RON 95 the most sought after grade of petrol on the Ghanaian market.

He spoke to the Ghanaian Times yesterday when the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (CoPeC), an oil and gas think tank visited some GOIL outlets to verify the introduction of the new product.

The outlets visited by the team including some officials from GOIL included Burma Camp and 37, in Accra. It followed an announcement by GOIL on Friday that it would introduce a new grade of petrol.

The GOIL officials demonstrated to journalists the difference between the previous RON 91 grades which was reddish in colour and the new greenish RON95.

According to Mr Dake, aside GOIL giving customers value for money, the RON 95 boosted the performance of all engines and kept the engines clean of carbon deposits.

"At GOIL we always strive to give Ghanaians quality products. We are always raising the bar in terms of quality. The level of quality has been raised to a higher dimension. Ghanaians deserve the best quality and we assure them of quality service," he said.

As of yesterday all stations in the southern sector of the country had taken delivery of the product with arrangements being made to get it to the rest of its outlets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Explaining the environmentally-friendly quality of the petrol, the GOIL compliance and regulatory manager, Mrs Marian Thompson Fordjor said the product did not contain lead, a metal which polluted the environment.

"It is made for high performance vehicles and everyday cars that require high performance and smooth operation of engine. There is less noise, less vibration. It is higher quality than RON 91", she said.

The Executive Director of the COPEC, Duncan Amoah described the development as a step in the right direction because it was good news for consumers.

He therefore called on other oil marketing firms to do likewise by introducing grades of fuel and give customers the best of service, hinting that some of them were considering some steps.

Some drivers told the Ghanaian Times that they had just purchased the new product and could only testify of its performance after awhile but they were hopeful of value for money experience.