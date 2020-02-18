Ghana: Killing of 2 Policemen At Kasoa - Prosecution Seeks More Time for Investigations

18 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Paissa Sambou

The prosecutor handling the case, in which Eric Duah and Michael Osafo Anim have been accused for the alleged murder of two policemen at Kasoa Budumburam in the Central Region, has asked the court for more time to conduct investigations.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, the prosecutor, told the Kaneshie District Court presided by Mrs Rosemond Agyiri that latest development in the case, required further investigations.

The court granted the request and adjourned the case to March 2, 2020.

The suspects, Duah and Anim, who are currently in police custody, are being held on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Mr Duah, the prime suspect, has also been slapped with two additional counts of robbery while, the court, at an earlier hearing, discharged Anim.

ASP Asare had earlier said the police have forwarded the docket on the case to the Attorney-General's office for advice and for the preparation of a Bill of Indictment

The two policemen, Corporal Mohammed Awal and Sergeant Dzamesi were performing official duties on August 28, last year, at Kasoa-Budumburam when Mr Duah allegedly shot them.

Corporal Awal died on the spot while his colleague died at the Police Hospital in Accra.

The suspects, prior to the shooting incident, were driving an unregistered vehicle, which the two officers asked them to stop.

The order did not go down well with Mr Duah, and this resulted in a heated argument with the policemen, which ended tragically.

