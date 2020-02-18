Namibia: Swimmers Off to Botswana

NAMIBIA will be represented by 23 swimmers at the Cana Zone 4 Championships in Gaborone, Botswana this week.

The championships which start on Thursday and continue till Sunday, will see 14 countries from the southern African region in action, namely Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

On Friday the Namibian team met with the chairperson of the Namibia Swimming Union, Aileen Botha and the chairperson of the Namibia Sport Commission, Freddy Mwiya, to receive their certificates of Namibian colours (for those who have previously qualified and participated at a Cana event) and Namibian half colours (swimmers participating at Cana for the first time.

Mwiya congratulated all the swimmers and expressed his pride in how swimming had grown and the quality of athletes that are being produced in Namibia.

He cautioned all against doping and the pressure to succeed in dishonest ways. Mwiya further commented on the new apparel that had been approved by the NSC, stating that the swimmers looked ready to represent their country proudly in their new and smart apparel.

The Namibian team will leave early tomorrow morning for Gaborone, while the championships will start on Thursday and continue till Sunday.

The team will be accompanied by the coach, Jean-Michael Leitner team manager, Theresa Westerduin.

"The majority of these championships are self-funded, making it extremely expensive and difficult for our swimmers to attend. Nasu would like to thank Sanlam for their donation and the team manager, Theresa Westerduin for all her hard work in ensuring that all documentation and travel needs are met," Nicky McNamara of Nasu said.

The Namibian team consists of the following swimmers:

Mikah Burger, Corné Le Roux, Oliver Ohm, Vicky Botha, Heleni Stergiadis, Michaela Ohm, Trisha Mutumbulua, Maya Stange, Nicole Redecker, Tiana Esslinger, Quinn Ellis, Brave Magongo, Keanet-Peter Rathenam, Friedrich Setzkorn, Nico Esslinger, Arkell Wellmann, Dentie Louw, Mackenzie Späth, Kgosana Hekandjo, Matthew Gertze, Oliver Durand, Salomé Rey, Reza Westerduin and Ariana Naukosho.