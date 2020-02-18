Ghana: Dansoman SHS Wins Seven Great Princes Academy Games

18 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Dansoman Senior High School (SHS) emerged winners of the 28th edition of the Seven Great Princes Academy sports festival which ended on Friday at the Dansoman campus of the school.

They bagged 380 points to beat Lartebiokoshie Junior High School (JHS) and Dansoman Junior High School (JHS) to occupy a joint second place with 350 points apiece.

The eventual winners topped in both male and female basketball competitions and scrabble, second in both male and female 60m dash, as well as table tennis.

Dansoman JHS won in both male and female 60m dash and placed second in table tennis, basketball and scrabble with Lartebiokoshie JHS placing second in the male and female 60m dash, scrabble, basketball as well as the table tennis competition.

At the basic level, the Lartebiokoshie branch earned a total of 1980 points to topple the Dansoman branch who earned a total of 1560 points in sack race, lime and spoon, filling the bottle and musical chairs.

Addressing the students, the Assistant Headmaster of the Dansoman SHS, Mr Johnson Odonkor congratulated the winners for their sterling performance.

He said as an educational institution that believes in the mantra "all work and no play", the school will continue to give such opportunities to the students to help identify their hidden talents.

The competition produced top performers like Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan, former national table tennis star Eric Amoah among a host of other sporting talents.

He informed that soccer and track and field competitions were scrapped this year due to the absence of their traditional venue, the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex which is currently under reconstruction.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.