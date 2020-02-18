Ghana: Dansoman SHS Wins Seven Great Princes Academy Games

Dansoman Senior High School (SHS) emerged winners of the 28th edition of the Seven Great Princes Academy sports festival which ended on Friday at the Dansoman campus of the school.

They bagged 380 points to beat Lartebiokoshie Junior High School (JHS) and Dansoman Junior High School (JHS) to occupy a joint second place with 350 points apiece.

The eventual winners topped in both male and female basketball competitions and scrabble, second in both male and female 60m dash, as well as table tennis.

Dansoman JHS won in both male and female 60m dash and placed second in table tennis, basketball and scrabble with Lartebiokoshie JHS placing second in the male and female 60m dash, scrabble, basketball as well as the table tennis competition.

At the basic level, the Lartebiokoshie branch earned a total of 1980 points to topple the Dansoman branch who earned a total of 1560 points in sack race, lime and spoon, filling the bottle and musical chairs.

Addressing the students, the Assistant Headmaster of the Dansoman SHS, Mr Johnson Odonkor congratulated the winners for their sterling performance.

He said as an educational institution that believes in the mantra "all work and no play", the school will continue to give such opportunities to the students to help identify their hidden talents.

The competition produced top performers like Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan, former national table tennis star Eric Amoah among a host of other sporting talents.

He informed that soccer and track and field competitions were scrapped this year due to the absence of their traditional venue, the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex which is currently under reconstruction.