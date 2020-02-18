Ghana: Public Must Have Confidence in Banking Industry - -SG Ghana, MD

The Managing Director of SG Ghana, Hakim Ouzzani says the public must have confidence in the banking industry in spite of the recent banking crisis and clean up.

He said with the completion of the banking sector clean up and reforms, the remaining 22 banks were stronger and liquid than the previous 34 banks and, therefore, the public must save with banks instead of investing in unsecured ventures.

Mr Ouzzani disclosed this in the interview with journalists, after the grand draw of the bank's Deposit and Win Promotion, and said the GH¢400 million Minimum Capital Requirement introduced by the Bank of Ghana as part of banking sector reforms had helped to well capitalise the existing banks.

He said the banking industry was currently positioned to meet the financial needs of customers and urged customers to save with banks instead of keeping their monies under pillows.

In all, three customers of the Tema Community One and Two and Wa branches emerged overall winners in the final draw of the bank's 2019 Deposit and Win Promotion.

They are Felix Kweku Mingle of Tema Community Two, Kweku Adu-Mensah of Tema Community One, and Martin Konpieni of Wa branches of the SG Ghana.

They each took home a new brand Suzuki Balenos salon car as their prize in the promotion which was organised in partnership with CFAO and under the supervision of the Ghana National Authority.

Mr Ouzzani said the promotion was to encourage the customers of the bank in particular and the citizens in general to cultivate the habit of savings to save their future income security.

He said the promotion was also to reward loyal customers of the bank and provide superior banking services to clients of the bank, stressing that "SG Ghana is first people-centered before it is profit-focused."

"Our goal at SG Ghana has always been to serve our clients, making sure they receive the best of banking. We pride ourselves on being customer-focused caring first about you and your well-being, and this is the foundation from which we continue to operate," he said.

The Managing Director said about 60 customers had already had been rewarded with great prizes such as television and smart phones.

He encouraged customers of the bank and Ghanaians in general to cultivate the habit and urged customers of SG Ghana who participated in the promotion not to stop because of the end of the campaign, but to keep saving and putting their trust in the bank, which put their customers first.

Mr Ouzzani pledged that the SG Ghana this year would continue to innovate and come out with exceptional products and services to meet the delight of customers.

He also said the bank would continue to invest in digital platform and products to bring banking services to the doorstep of customers, saying the bank was in the process replace s existence cards of customers of the bank.

The Deputy Managing Director, Ernest Kuetche said the Deposit and Win campaign launched in June last year demonstrated the bank's commitment to better serve its customers.

He commended the more than the over 200,000 customers of the bank who took part in the promotion.