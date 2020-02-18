Ghana: SWESCO Marks 61st Anniversary

The Headmistress of Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO), Mrs Alberta O. Rigg-Stewart has advised students of the school to take their studies seriously and aim at excelling to achieve their goals of pursuing knowledge and skills for a fulfilled future.

She said as students, there were individual identities that they needed to focus on, in their academic work since their future depended on seeds they were sowing.

Mrs Rigg-Stewart gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency prior to the celebration of the School's 61st anniversary, last Saturday.

It was held on the theme: "Free SHS: A scheme for Developing Human Capital through Practical, Scientific and Technological Education"

SWESCO is the first Ghana Education Trust (GETFund) School established by the first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in 1959, with the mission of providing quality education and inculcating in students, values and good moral character, integrity and empower them to be responsible citizens after school.

With the motto 'Semper cum Optimis,' a Latin expression meaning 'Always with the Best', SWESCO has maintained its credible performance particularly in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), making it the best senior high school (SHS) among the eight high schools in the Agona area.

Mrs Rigg-Stewart said the school produced quality human resources in the areas of academia, industry, consultancy, media, politics, health, among others, who were making meaningful contributions to the growth of the country.

She explained that academically, the school significantly excelled by having 76.7 percent of the 2019/2020 students qualified for tertiary education.

She said the school also emerged as the overall best in the 2019 Ghana Olympiad Science, instituted by the Ghana Education Service under the Schools Education Improvement Project aimed at among others promoting teaching and learning of Science, Technology and Mathematics schools.

"The school also achieved a lot in the areas of sports, culture, poetry recitals, sign language and won some medals in those fields.

She said to sustain the high academic performance and go higher, the students needed to be encouraged to build their confidence to give off their best and excel in all their endeavours.

The headmistress commended successive governments, old students and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) for carrying out numerous projects aimed at addressing the infrastructural challenges of the school.

Mrs Rigg-Stewart appealed for the renovation and completion of all on-going projects, which included; bungalows for teachers, dormitories for the girls and boys, classroom buildings, dining hall, which was started by PTA.

Mr Emmanuel Acquah, Chairman of the anniversary planning committee outlined some of week-long activities to mark the anniversary as- prayers to begin the week, Science and Maths Quiz, Staff games, inter houses competition, clean-up exercise, motivational talk, durbar and a thanksgiving service.

Mr Victor Tweneboa, an old student and the President of the 1990-year group said the old students were part of the stakeholders of the school and there was the need to promote a close relationship between the school authorities and the past students for their development.