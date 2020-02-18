Ghana: Another Suspect Grabbed in Connection With Murder of Nurse

Kumasi — The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of the nurse who was found dead at Ayoum, in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti.

The suspect, Dominic Fosu, 35, has been remanded for two weeks by the Asokwa District Court, presided by Mr Korkor Achaw Owusu, on a provisional charge of murder.

He would appear again on February 26 while the first suspect Gariba has been placed in police custody to help with investigations.

Ms Eshun was a staff nurse at Sewua Health Centre in the Bosomtwe District.

Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Agyemang Adjem, confirmed in a statement.

He said Fosu was arrested on February 5, 2020, at Sewua Aboaso in the Bosomtwe District after his Samsung mobile phone was retrieved at the crime scene, while Gariba was arrested on February 13, 2020.

ACP Adjem noted several other suspects have, as well, been questioned in connection with the murder.

Surprisingly the crime scene was set ablaze two days afterwards by unknown suspects, ostensibly to frustrate police investigation.

But, the police has indicated that the setting ablaze of the crime scene, last Saturday, would not in any way affect their investigations.

Investigators, the police indicated, had already carried out a deconstruction of the crime scene-a bush near the home of the victim.

The Police in the statement assured the bereaved family as well as the public that, it would do everything possible within the confines of the laws of the country to get the perpetrators to face the full rigors of the law.

However, the command appealed to the public especially those with information about the perpetrators to volunteer and furnish the police with it.

The deceased has since been laid to rest.

It is recalled the Ghanaian Times carried the story in its February 10 edition.

She was last seen leaving the health centre for her home, at about 3:00pm on Monday, February 3, 2020.