Ghana: Electoral Roll Impasse - Let's Take Advantage of Gamey and Co ADR Offer

18 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new biometric voters' register for the December polls has stirred controversy leaving actors in Ghana's political space sharply divided.

Whiles the EC argues that the new roll with an added feature, iris recognition, will ensure a credible register, opponents say the current system is credible enough to be used for the elections.

As a result of the impasse the parties, the Interparty Resistance Against a New Register (IPRAN), a coalition of some political parties, and the EC have taken entrenched positions on the matter with no side showing signs of giving in.

A meeting at the behest of the EC's Eminent Advisory Committee last month to iron out the differences ended inconclusive as the parties remained unbending with 10 months to the crucial election.

It is against this backdrop that the Ghanaian Times welcomes the offer by Gamey and Co Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre to mediate in the matter for a peaceful resolution.

A statement issued by the Centre in Accra last Friday said subject to the approval of the parties, the pre-mediation meeting with the respective stakeholders would be held February 24 with the plenary expected the following day.

We see this as a perfect opportunity for all stakeholders to gather around the table to once and for all amicably resolve the stalemate which if not handled with care could disturb the vaunted peace and security of the country.

As the Chairman of the Centre, Mr Austin Gamey, puts it "It has become necessary for stakeholders to reach an amicable solution."

Alternative Dispute Resolution is a very workable tool which has been used to resolve many disputes around the world and it is time we deployed same in resolving this conundrum which is in the interest of Ghana's democracy.

The Gamey and Co ADR Centre, we think, has the pedigree and mettle to mediate between the parties to find solution to the standoff between the parties given its longstanding experience and expertise in mediation.

The Centre has the track record in mediating in matters between other institutions and as it said in its press statement, the gesture is its corporate social responsibility to mother Ghana.

We urge all parties in this matter to seize the opportunity and go into that mediation with a clear conscience, sit around the table to have Ghana in mind as the utmost winner and not any faction in the standoff.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.