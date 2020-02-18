Ghana: Philanthropist Donates to Kpestech

A Ghanaian based in USA, Kwame Orison on Friday donated assorted items to the Kpeve Senior High School in the Volta Region.

The item included dry erase markers and a number of soccer, volleyball and basket balls to promote sporting and academic activities in the school.

Mr Orison, popularly known as Fo-Kefa told the Ghanaian Times after the donation that he owed it a duty to his community stressing "having grown in the community, I owe it a duty to help in the development of the area."

He said it was his widow's mite and promised to continue to contribute to better the lives of his community and urged the students of the school to take their academic work very seriously and become assets to their school, community and the country.

The Headmistress of the school, Mathilda Dzotefe, expressed appreciation for the kind gesture saying that "acquiring sports equipment had been one of our priorities but due to financial constraints on the part of the school, we have not been able to do much."

"We have lots of students who are talented but due to the lack and insufficiency of these sports equipment, they had not been able to unearth them. By this donation, I promise that they will make maximum use of it and do well in the field of sports."

"During the Inter-Schools Zonal Competition held last year at Kpando, I am happy to announce that KPESTECH took the first position in boys' soccer, girls' netball and Girls' cross country. This year too by the kind gesture exhibited we promise to do better than before," she added.