Ghana: Aduana Host Kotoko Tomorrow

18 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The Ghana Premier League will continue tomorrow with exciting Week 11 midweek matches.

It promises to be yet another intriguing round of games with mouthwatering fixtures including Aduana Stars' home game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

League leaders, AshantiGold would face off with Dreams FC at the Len Clay Stadium in what promises to be full of fireworks.

The Techiman Park would host the Eleven Wonders versus WAFA cagey encounter as they aim to climb the log.

Elmina Sharks and Ebusua Dwarfs will square off at the Nduom Sports Complex while the Accra Sports Stadium host the clash between Inter Allies and Medeama.

Accra Hearts of Oak will travel to Tarkwa to face Karela in a game that will see the Phobians attempt to record a second win in a row.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, King Faisal would continue their search for the first win of the season as they face Legon Cities.

On Thursday, Bechem United would host Liberty at Bechem while Accra Great Olympics play against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

