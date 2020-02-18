Ghana: 4 Fully Equipped Clinics in Bono Left to Rot ... As Health Workers Refuse to Accept Postings

18 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Nsawkaw — The refusal of health personnel to accept postings to rural areas is complicating healthcare delivery in the Tain District and other areas in the Bono Region as a number of completed health facilities have been left unused.

This is because of poor road network, difficult access to services like telecommunication network and electricity have made those areas unattractive for heath personnel, particularly nurses.

As a result four fully equipped clinics with furnished accommodation and mechanised boreholes at Tainso, Njau, Teadene and Tanokrom in the Bono Region have been left unused a year after completion.

They were constructed by a German-based charity non-governmental organisation, 'Madamfo Ghana.'

Three other Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds at Yabraso, Akore and Dagadu have also been left to rot.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tain, Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, who disclosed this, said the situation was defeating efforts of the assembly and development partners to provide health facilities for underserved communities.

According to her, the unfriendly attitude of some residents has also made the area 'inhabitable' for health workers, compounding the situation.

Interacting with journalists at Nsawkaw, Tain District capital, the DCE said the assembly had resolved to attach nurses' quarters to any new rural health facility project, to at least accommodate two people as well as provide motorbikes to aid commuting of the health workers.

She also appealed to the rural folk to appreciate health workers and give them the needed support to make the communities habitable for them.

"I know it's not obligatory but there's nothing wrong for you to take care of nurses for them to also take good care of you. In some of the communities, access to buy basic things like bread is very difficult. Sometimes, donating food stuffs to them will motivate them to stay," she stated.

Mrs Dwommoh said government was working around the clock to resource all the under-utilised health facilities in the district with the requisite personnel to boost healthcare delivery in the area.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.