Ghana: Nkwanta South Chiefs Hail President for Sterling Leadership

Nkwanta — The chiefs and people of Nkwanta South have hailed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his sterling leadership that has witnessed remarkable and progressive development in the area.

Nana Obonbo Sewura Lupuwura II, Paramount Chief of Achode, made the remarks in his speech at a durbar organised in his honour during his two-day working visit to the Oti Region.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership had made the people in the area to enjoy tremendously from his generosity in the areas of rehabilitation of the Nkwanta market and magistrate court, construction of three -classroom blocks and many more under the one million dollar per constituency fund.

Nana Lupuwura noted that Nkwanta South remained a very important food basket of the country where volumes of yams, cassava, maize and groundnut were cultivated.

Unfortunately he said bad roads remain a challenge making it difficult to transport the food items to the marketing centres.

He said "It is the expectation of our farmers especially, the yam and Cashew Farmers Association to increase their production from the current level of 50,000 metric tonnes to 150,000 metric tonnes for yam production and cashew from the current level of 200 hectares to 300 hectares in the coming years".

He however, enumerated some of the challenges confronting the farmers as post harvest losses, procurement of two tractors to enhance the yam and cashew production in the municipality.

He also called for the construction of a permanent office block for the Municipal Education Office which was currently in a very bad state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in response, thanked the chiefs and people of Nkwanta South for coming out in their numbers which was a sign of appreciation of the people to continue to support the government.

He reminded the people that unity and peace was very key to development and asked them to sustain the peace in the area.

The President later cut the sod for the construction of a two-storey complex to house the Regional Agriculture Directorate.

The building which is supposed to be completed in eight months will have 17 offices, a conference room and storage areas.

He said the project was aimed at supporting economic diversification in the agricultural sector through skills transfer and business support.

The Minister of Roads, Mr Amoako Atta assured the people of government's commitment to complete all the major roads in the Oti Region, especially the Eastern Corridor Road.

He was however not happy about the much taunted Dodi Pepesu-Nkwanta road as the project had developed a lot of potholes.

He told the people that the President had directed his Ministry to repackage the road from Dodi Pepesu to Nkwanta for pothole filling and sealing.

In his welcome address, the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Owusu Yeboa, called on the people to continue to support the government to distribute the regional offices across the region.

That, he said would facilitate rapid development of the region.