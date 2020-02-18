Ghana: Hilda Agbottha, Table-Tennis Star Eager to Take the Year By Storm

18 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

A budding young star who boasts of winnable qualities comprising a powerful physique, discipline, meticulousness, calmness and a big heart for the sport of table-tennis is determined to make a huge impact this year.

Lovers of the sport have been awed by her spectacular performances ever since she burst onto the scene three years ago.

Over the years the rising starlet has assumed an important role both at national and club level and is currently ranked fourth in the country.

Her big moment arrived when she stunned then top seed Celia Baah Danso to help her club side; Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) clinch the 2018/19 Stanbic Bank Table Tennis trophy.

Going into the duel an underdog, she left a big impression on spectators with her talent and victory over Celia, thereby announcing her readiness for the big stage.

The 2018 PIPIRO National Table-Tennis Championship runner-up represented the nation for the first time at the 2019 Table-Tennis African Cup held in Lagos, Nigeria last August where she performed creditably, qualifying to the round of 16 out of over 64 players across the continent that featured.

Hilda has started the year on a blistering note after bagging her first two gold medals for the University of Cape Coast (UCC) at the just-ended Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games held at the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra.

Hilda hopes to build on her successful start to the year at the 2020 National Table Tennis season with the Chairman's Cup over the weekend.

