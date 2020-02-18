Somalia: Alshabaab Top Operative Surrenders to FGs Forces

Al-Shabaab operative has reportedly surrendered to authorities in Hudur town. Hudur is a strategic town located in the south Western Bakool region of Somalia. It serves as the province's capital and is the center of the Hudur District.

The terror operative identified as Olad Abdirahman Herow confessed to have been fighting alongside the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabaab for more than ten years.

Herow also revealed that he was serving Al-Shabaab as a driver for one of the top commanders in the group. He called on locals to accept him back into the society saying he regrets to have worked for the terrorist group.

Herow currently in the hands of the security agencies for further investigation.

Hudur town in Bakool region is among the towns sieged by Al-Shabaab for years as the terror group block the main route supply of the town and targeting security forces as well as their convoys.