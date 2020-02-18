Somalia: Alshabaab Top Operative Surrenders to FGs Forces

18 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab operative has reportedly surrendered to authorities in Hudur town. Hudur is a strategic town located in the south Western Bakool region of Somalia. It serves as the province's capital and is the center of the Hudur District.

The terror operative identified as Olad Abdirahman Herow confessed to have been fighting alongside the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabaab for more than ten years.

Herow also revealed that he was serving Al-Shabaab as a driver for one of the top commanders in the group. He called on locals to accept him back into the society saying he regrets to have worked for the terrorist group.

Herow currently in the hands of the security agencies for further investigation.

Hudur town in Bakool region is among the towns sieged by Al-Shabaab for years as the terror group block the main route supply of the town and targeting security forces as well as their convoys.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.