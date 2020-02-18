South Africa: Ramaphosa Announces Four Replacements for Judicial Service Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced four candidates to be designated to the Judicial Service Commission, replacing members appointed by former President Jacob Zuma.

The Constitution makes provision for the designation by the president of four individuals to the Judicial Service Commission.

President Cyril Ramphosa has written to the leaders of all parties represented in the National Assembly announcing his four candidates, drawn exclusively from the legal profession. They are Hlaleleni Kathleen Matolo-Dlepu, advocates Thandazani Griffitsa Madonsela and Mikateko Joyce Maluleke as well as Doris Lebogang Tshepe.

They will replace advocates Lindi Nkosi-Thomas SC, Thandi Norman SC, Thabani Masuku SC and Sifiso Msomi who were all designated by former President Jacob Zuma.

Matolo-Dlepu is the present chair of the Legal Practice Council and past co-chair of the Law Society of SA where she served on the gender committee. She is the director of Molefe-Dlepu Incorporated and was vice president of the Black Lawyers Association (BLA) from 2012 to 2013.

Madonsela was Assistant State Attorney in Durban and a member of BLA's Durban branch. He was called to the bar in 2001 and is a member of Advocates for Transformation and has served as AFT's representative on the Bar Council of the...