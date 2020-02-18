South Africa: Young People Lead the Way in Delivering Plastic Alternatives

18 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melanie Farrell

Greta Thunberg's generation is making the most noise about the environment right now. But they are frustrated that they seem powerless to implement the changes they'd like to see. Most of the world's politicians are old, male, ponderous and conflicted by their relationships with the fossil-fuel industry. But in the meantime, young people all over the world are adapting their lives and business ideas to be the change they want. South Africa is no exception. In the final article of the five-part series, Maverick Citizen profiles 20-something South Africans with a higher than average eco-IQ and asks them to share their visions for a greener future.

Forward-thinking Trent Pike, 26, taps into sustainable packaging with Mielie Mailer

I was studying Business Science in Economics & Statistics at UCT before I deferred for the second time to pursue Mielie Mailer.

My two co-founders and I, Renato Marchesini (Business Science Marketing at UCT) and Erik Bourlov (a Gemologist), wanted to create a business that would make a positive impact in South Africa.

We created Mielie Mailer, a 100% compostable plastic alternative to traditional delivery sleeves. It's a simple concept but one that could remove up to 50 million single-use plastic bags from...

