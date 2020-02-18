Kenya/Botswana: Ex-Gor Striker Storms Out of Stadium After Failing to Get Play Time in Botswana

18 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former Gor Mahia striker Francis Afiriye walked off the pitch in Botswana on Sunday after Township Rollers coach Francis Nuttall failed to field him in the 1-0 win over Prisons.

The Ghanaian stormed out of the technical area immediately after the coach made all his substitutions without fielding him.

MOROBA DI PALE ANGRY : Township Rollers striker Francis Afriyie stormed off during their game against Prisons XI after Coach Nuttall made all changes and not intriduced him. He was even angry after the game #KillerPass pic.twitter.com/6PkFSLbKyS

-- killerpass Botswana (@KillerpassBOTS) February 16, 2020

Nutall steered clear of the controversy in his post-match comments.

"We made the substitutions we needed to do and I think our game plan worked which is the most important thing. We need to keep winning and that's where the focus of the whole team is," he said after the match.

Afiriye joined the team mid-season after parting ways with K'Ogalo.

He is known to be short tempered and word has it that he once slapped an official of Gor Mahia in training.

