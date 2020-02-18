Kenya to Host Inaugural T20 Africa Cup

18 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The Africa Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the groupings for the upcoming inaugural T20 Africa Cup that is scheduled to be held in Nairobi from March 22 to 25 this year.

Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi are placed in group A, while hosts Kenya, Botswana, Mozambique and Cameroon, who will be playing their first matches with T20 status during this tournament, are in group B.

According to a statement on ACA's portal, the tournament is meant to develop the game in the continent and expose the players to the world.

"This is to showcase African talents to the world and create a pathway to raise the game in entire Africa. As expected, conducting a tournament of this scale, was not without difficulties.

Regional tournaments provided the platform to learn from the mistakes, understand the requirements to have a successful tournament which will last for years, provide entertainment to cricket lovers and a platform for the best African cricketers. The tournament will be played at the highest standards," the statement reads.

Schedule

March 22

Kenya v Botswana - Match 1 - 9:30am

Malawi v Uganda - Match 2 - 9:30am

Nigeria v Ghana - Match 3 - 1:30pm

Cameroon v Mozambique - Match 4 - 1:30pm

March 23

Uganda v Nigeria - Match 5 - 9:30am

Ghana v Malawi - Match 6 - 9:30am

Kenya v Cameroon - Match 7 - 1:30pm

Mozambique v Botswana - Match 8 - 1:30pm

March 25

Malawi v Nigeria - Match 9 - 9:30am

Botswana v Cameroon - Match 10 - 9:30am

Ghana v Uganda - Match 11 - 1:30pm

