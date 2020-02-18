Kenya to Host Inaugural T20 Africa Cup

The Africa Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the groupings for the upcoming inaugural T20 Africa Cup that is scheduled to be held in Nairobi from March 22 to 25 this year.
Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi are placed in group A, while hosts Kenya, Botswana, Mozambique and Cameroon, who will be playing their first matches with T20 status during this tournament, are in group B.
According to a statement on ACA's portal, the tournament is meant to develop the game in the continent and expose the players to the world.
"This is to showcase African talents to the world and create a pathway to raise the game in entire Africa. As expected, conducting a tournament of this scale, was not without difficulties.
Regional tournaments provided the platform to learn from the mistakes, understand the requirements to have a successful tournament which will last for years, provide entertainment to cricket lovers and a platform for the best African cricketers. The tournament will be played at the highest standards," the statement reads.
Schedule
March 22
Kenya v Botswana - Match 1 - 9:30am
Malawi v Uganda - Match 2 - 9:30am
Nigeria v Ghana - Match 3 - 1:30pm
Cameroon v Mozambique - Match 4 - 1:30pm
March 23
Uganda v Nigeria - Match 5 - 9:30am
Ghana v Malawi - Match 6 - 9:30am
Kenya v Cameroon - Match 7 - 1:30pm
Mozambique v Botswana - Match 8 - 1:30pm
March 25
Malawi v Nigeria - Match 9 - 9:30am
Botswana v Cameroon - Match 10 - 9:30am
Ghana v Uganda - Match 11 - 1:30pm