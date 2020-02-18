Kenya: Court Upholds Sacking of Guard Who Made Matiang'i Queue

18 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat

A security officer at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport who was sacked for being disrespectful to Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has suffered a blow after her case was dismissed by the court.

Justice Nzioki wa Makau dismissed Ms Daizy Cherogony's case, saying the improper handling of Dr Matiang'i, then Education CS, was a sufficient reason for the Kenya Airports Authority to initiate disciplinary action against her.

"She was heard in terms of Section 41 and her rights under Article 41(1) safeguarded. Since there was cause for the dismissal and basis for a summary dismissal on account of gross misconduct, the suit is only fit for dismissal," the Judge said.

Ms Cherogony had sued KAA, arguing that her sacking was unlawful. She said she was victimised by her former employer and wanted to be paid Sh2.4 million for the sack.

She said that on the fateful day, April 5, 2017, passengers were shouting when she noticed Dr Matiang'i whom she asked to queue for a security check.

She argued that she did not violate any of the KAA's regulations and procedures.

But KAA said the sacking was justified since, as an employee, she was required to be disciplined, respectful and courteous to clients. But her actions caused a delay in departure of the flight by 32 minutes.

She did not have any plausible explanation, the KAA said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.