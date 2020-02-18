Kenya: Muyoti Named January Coach of the Month

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti was on Tuesday named the January Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month.

It's the first coaching accolade won by the former AFC Leopards midfielder.

Muyoti underlined his credentials by leading Homeboyz to the summit of the Kenya Premier League (KPL) in January, a position the team held for 15 days before being displaced.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack was the other contender for the gong, whose winner is decided by a unanimous vote cast by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya.

"My appreciation also goes to the players, management and sponsors for working tirelessly and ensuring that we win our games. We are prepared to go all the way and win this league even though our motto remains taking one game at a time," said a jubilant Muyoti at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega.

Muyoti takes home Sh75,000 and a personalized trophy for the achievement.