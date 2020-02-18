South Sudan Lauded for Resolving States Issue

In his capacity as South Africa's Special Envoy to South Sudan, Deputy President David Mabuza has lauded the decision by South Sudan President Salva Kiir to return the country to 10 states, plus three administrative areas.

Mabuza lauded the decision as progressive and being in the best interest of peace and unity in South Sudan.

"This revolutionary decision by President Kiir sets the tone for the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity before or at the end of the current extended period, ending in a week's time. This will ensure that the guns are silenced in South Sudan, as they move towards forming the transitional government.

"We further congratulate the people of South Sudan for the patience and resilience they have shown during this difficult period. Finally, we encourage all the parties to work together to build South Sudan towards her sustainable development and prosperity," Mabuza said.

The matter of states and their boundaries has been a matter of contention as one of the outstanding issues leading to the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity.

The disagreement between the warring parties prompted the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to invite the Deputy President to facilitate a Consultative Meeting of the Parties to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, seeking to bring the parties together and agree on the number of states during the pre-transitional period.

Mabuza has recommitted to continue to support the process towards lasting peace and development in South Sudan.

He also called upon the Special Envoys to South Sudan, who have been working with him in facilitating the peace process, to continue their support to the government and people of South Sudan.